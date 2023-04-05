This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week is Justin Johnson.

Justin is a senior at Deane Bozeman High School and captain of the wrestling team.

“I knew it was going to be tough for me to help get this team successful, but we all just worked hard,” said Justin.

Working hard inside and outside of the classroom, Justin recently won the County Championship Title for Bay County.

“We all took it upon ourselves and said we weren’t going to let teams push us around,” said Justin.

Justin said his goals for the future are to wrestle in college and one day inspire other athletes through coaching.

Justin said he is sad to be near the end of his senior year, but said, “And always, it’s great to be a buck.”

Congratulations Justin!

