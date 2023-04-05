Truck recovered from creek

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation is underway after a vehicle was pulled out of Holmes Creek.

On Monday, Washington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a submerged car off the boat ramp at Shell Landing.

Deputies say the vehicle was located using a sonar device. A dive team with the department assisted in the recovery, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

The case is currently turned over to Florida Highway Patrol.

