Tuesday Evening Forecast

Warm and humid weather continues
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night again in NWFL with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Expect patchy dense fog to develop again as well. On Wednesday skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 80s. We will see some 70s, but only at the beaches. The forecast remains warm and humid thru Friday with very little rain expected. Our best chance of rain moves in Saturday before exiting on Easter Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

