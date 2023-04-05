Wear It Wednesday styled by Shop Nilsa Prowant

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get ready for spring with bright colors and bling detailed clothing.

This week’s Wear It Wednesday featured Shop Nilsa Prowant. The owner, Nilsa Prowant, said bright colored clothing will also be on trend this spring.

The boutique includes inclusive sizing, with sizes ranging from XS-3XL.

Shop Nilsa Prowant is located in The Marketplace in Panama City Beach and also online. You can shop the online store here.

You can see which outfits Sam and Jessica wore in this week’s Wear It Wednesday in the videos attached to the article.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.