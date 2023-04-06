2023 Warrior Beach Retreat kicks off

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The nonprofit organization, Warrior Beach Retreat, is kicking off its annual week of relaxation and connection for combat-wounded soldiers and their spouses/caregivers to spend an entire week away at a relaxing beach retreat in Panama City Beach. The retreat will be held Tuesday, April 11 through Monday, April 17.

The Parade Escort will be held Thursday, April 13 at 4:00 p.m. starting at Homewood Suites by Hilton at Panama City Beach,

The public is welcome to line the streets of the parade route to support these Iraq/Afghanistan Combat Wounded Warriors & their spouses.

