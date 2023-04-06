Annual Auction for Autism Awareness

By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - April is Autism Awareness Month. The Florida State University PC Early Childhood Autism Program is trying to make a difference.

On Friday, April 7th, the FSU PC ECAP will be hosting its 11th Annual Auction for Autism Awareness. The event will take place at the Holley Academic Center Lecture Hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be food, prizes, and a silent auction.

All proceeds of this event go to the ECAP Butchikas Scholarship fund, which provides financial assistance to families affected by autism in Bay County who need help paying for therapy.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.

