Bay Alum CJ Campbell Looking to be a Bigger Part of Florida State’s Offense This Year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - CJ Campbell was a star running back at Bay in his senior season back in the 2020 shortened season, accounting for more than 22 hundred yards and 25 touchdowns.

He turned down scholarship offers at other schools to go to FSU as what they call a Preferred Walk On. After redshirting in 21, he played his way into a little playing time last season, getting 18 carries in game action for 64 yards and two scores.

He’s now impressing during spring practice, and earning accolades from the coaches, and today I spoke with CJ via zoom and we talked about that tough decision to pass on some scholarships to walk on at Florida State!

“I actually feel like I did make the right decision. You know just how everything is playing out and the mentality I have moving forward”, Campbell said.

CJ also expressed a feeling that he’s moving forward at the right pace!

“You know coming in it was real hard, learning a new playbook and just adjusting to the speed of the game and things like that. But now after being two years in everything is starting to slow down for me, I’m starting to understand everything a lot more. And I’m feeling real confident with what I can do on the field and that way I can contribute to the team.”

CJ adds that confidence is a big deal when trying to compete at this level!

“You know that confidence plays a very big role because it allows me to come each day with my best. And just have a positive mindset that even if I do mess up you know I can always get better. And just use that as a fuel to the fire. Just to come every day and compete and continue to work to try to reach that next level.”

Campbell adds it’s exciting to be a part of this resurgence of Florida State Football led by coach Norvell. As for his perhaps earning a scholarship over there.

“You know that’s a bit of a tricky question right there. It’s not something I can honestly answer for you right now. a scholarship is great and all. But at the end of the day my goal is to just you know, graduate. I came here to get my education and when they play in the NFL. A scholarship or not I’m still going to be the person I am and continue to work hard. "

CJ and the Seminoles back on the field for another workout tomorrow. Their spring game comes on the 15th, what they’re calling the “spring showcase”.

