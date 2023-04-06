Easter events in the Panhandle
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There will be plenty of chances to celebrate Easter in the Panhandle this season. Here’s a list of upcoming events to plan for. We’ll continue to update the list as we find more.
- New Hope Missionary Baptist Church’s Easter Program, which will commence immediately following the 11 A.M. morning worship service at 3996 Wintergreen Road in Greenwood.
- The Church at the Beach will have Stations of the Cross service on Friday at 5:30 p.m., a community breakfast at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and a 6:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 10:00 a.m. worship service on Sunday.
- Glow In the Dark Egg Hunt at Gap Lake, 5:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m on Friday, hosted by DiscoverLife Church, 1770 Omni Blvd, Chipley FL
- Easter egg hunt at Schooner’s, details on age group and times on website
