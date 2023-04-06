Easter events in the Panhandle

There will be plenty of chances to celebrate Easter in the Panhandle this season.
There will be plenty of chances to celebrate Easter in the Panhandle this season.(Pexels)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There will be plenty of chances to celebrate Easter in the Panhandle this season. Here’s a list of upcoming events to plan for. We’ll continue to update the list as we find more.

  • New Hope Missionary Baptist Church’s Easter Program, which will commence immediately following the 11 A.M. morning worship service at 3996 Wintergreen Road in Greenwood.
  • The Church at the Beach will have Stations of the Cross service on Friday at 5:30 p.m., a community breakfast at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and a 6:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 10:00 a.m. worship service on Sunday.
  • Glow In the Dark Egg Hunt at Gap Lake, 5:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m on Friday, hosted by DiscoverLife Church, 1770 Omni Blvd, Chipley FL
  • Easter egg hunt at Schooner’s, details on age group and times on website

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chloe Maddison Noble has been found.
Missing girl found in Panama City Beach
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
pc new sidewalk
Panama City soon to get new waterfront sidewalk
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
Officials say this happened at a residence at 500 Gulf Shore Drive.
Fatal balcony fall, investigators looking into cause of death

Latest News

It is Autism Awareness Month which is why many organizations are celebrating those impacted.
Annual Auction for Autism Awareness
Easter feast by Chef Nathan Davis with Polished Chef.
Springing Into Spring with an Easter feast
Helping raise awareness and support for those with autism.
11th Annual Auction for Autism Awareness
Plating the food for your Easter feast.
Springing Into Spring with an Easter Feast