FPL’s solar sights support economic growth in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Northwest Florida community without a railroad or four-laned roads is getting power to their economy through solar farms.

Florida Power and Light recently opened a solar farm at Shirer Branch Solar Energy Center in Calhoun County.

“There’s no carbon emissions from projects like this,” FPL spokesperson Marshall Hastings said. “This project has around 285,000 solar panels. Typically, our sights have around 200,000 - 250,000.”

The panels convert sunlight into direct currents (DC).

“On sight we have a number of things called inventers that take that current and convert it to AC or alternate current,” Hastings said. “That’s the type of energy that we use in our homes and businesses. Those pieces of equipment take that energy and put it back on the energy grid.”

However, he said projects like the one at Shirer Branch are meant to serve more than one purpose.

“They provide low-cost reliable energy for our customers,” Hastings said. “The benefit here to Calhoun County specifically is it provides hundreds of thousands of dollars annually in tax revenue to the county.”

That’s something Calhoun County Commissioner Gene Bailey said is a huge win for the area.

“We are a fiscally constrained county with no railroad, no four lanes,” Bailey said. “So, we’re looking for sources of revenue. “FPL, the money we’ll be getting in taxes, we feel like the county is fixing to turn around and move past it because we took a very hard beating from Hurricane Michael.”

Company leaders said it’s all about helping Floridians while also finding alternate energy solutions.

Sites like Shirer Branch allow FPL to offer credits to people who pay for power in a program called FPL SolarTogether. You can find more information by clicking on this link.

Hastings said FPL has more than 60 solar energy centers in the Sunshine State.

NewsChannel 7 was told three new sights will come online in Northwest Florida later this year.

