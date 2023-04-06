Employment rates low, but many jobs still hiring

Now Hiring
Now Hiring(VNL)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many local businesses are still struggling to hire enough people to meet the demand.

“There is quite a big demand for positions right now,” said Becky Samaripa, with the Gulf Coast Career Source.

As we head into the busiest time of year, with more people coming to town, local businesses are gearing up.

“Going into the season we’re going to be hiring some more people to get some extra comfort for this summer,” said Brandon Jacobi, manager of Angry Tuna.

He said while they are well prepared for the busy months, the more staff during the summer, the better.

Officials with Gulf Coast Career Source said there is a 71.3 percent increase in certain jobs. Most are with the tourism industry.

“And we will continue to see that through the summer and since we’re becoming a year-round destination we may see that, especially in leisure and hospitality throughout the year,” said Samaripa.

While there are still many “now hiring” signs across our area Samarripa said unemployment is low.

“Many employers are having to deal with a tight labor market, we have a very low unemployment rate still it is 2.5 percent as of February 2023,” said Samaripa,”

“3,340 open positions in the region Bay, Gulf and Franklin but that happens to be more than the unemployed population which is 2,426.”

