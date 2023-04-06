A local family invites members to celebrate the first night of Passover

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday begins the 8-day Jewish holiday of Passover.

The tradition has been celebrated in the Jewish community for thousands of years, starting with the exodus of Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt.

Director of Chabad of Panama City Beach, Rabbi Mendel Havlin, said he wanted the community to share the special moment together.

“Every Jewish person knows about the holiday of Passover, and always they are looking for where to have the Seder,” Havlin said. We get always people calling and asking where we can get Matza and where can we have the Seder, together. We all feel like a family.”

He also shared his excitement for the holiday in a press release.

“As the Jewish community prepares to mark the Festival of our Freedom, we’re looking forward to welcoming the community to join us in celebration,” he said. “Our goal is to lower the barriers to Jewish engagement and ensure everyone feels welcome and included and has the opportunities and resources they need to celebrate the holiday.”

Seder Meal

His wife, Chaya Havlin, said they’ve been hard at work in preparation.

“We have cooked for days and nights and we made a lot of special food that we don’t eat usually; it’s special for Passover, for the Seder.” Chaya Havlin said.

The Seder is the traditional Passover meal that includes reading, drinking 4 cups of wine, telling stories, eating special foods, singing, and other Passover traditions.

The matzah, or “Bread of healing”, will be distributed during the seder. It begins after nightfall Wednesday.

Additional information about the Passover holiday is available here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.