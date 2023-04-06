Man arrested after stealing boat from home

Millaway was arrested in Calhoun County on separate drug charges, and is on hold for Jackson County extradition on grand theft.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after deputies say he stole a resident’s boat.

On March 27, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was responded to a report of a theft of a boat at a Marianna home.

When investigators began looking into the case, several tips came in saying that Joel Millaway was seen in the boat on Page Pond around the time of the theft.

Officials say they later located the reported boat in Millaway’s yard in Calhoun County.

When they made contact with Millaway, he allegedly admitted he stole the boat after seeing it in the resident’s yard.

Calhoun County deputies arrested Millaway on separate drug charges, and a hold has been placed on him for Jackson County extradition where he faces grand theft charges.

