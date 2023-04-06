Newborn surrendered to medical center under Safe Haven Act

Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at...
Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at designated locations, such as a hospital, fire station or church.(WCAX)
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A baby boy weighing 5 pounds, 14.5 ounces was surrendered at a medical center in South Carolina, according to the state’s Department of Social Services.

The agency said the baby was born on April 1 and was left at the Summerville Medical Center in Dorchester County under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at designated locations, such as a hospital, fire station or a church.

DSS took custody of the newborn and has placed him in a foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on May 11.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chloe Maddison Noble has been found.
Missing girl found in Panama City Beach
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
pc new sidewalk
Panama City soon to get new waterfront sidewalk
The investigation is currently ongoing, and the roadway is in the process of being cleared.
Rollover crash involving three vehicles, no injuries
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort

Latest News

Pope Francis arrives on the altar to celebrate the Palm Sunday's mass in St. Peter's Square at...
Pope washes feet in Holy Thursday rite at Rome youth prison
President Joe Biden adjusts his microphone during a meeting with the President's Council of...
Biden administration review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump
“Baby Shark” gained huge popularity after the company Pinkfong released its first video online.
Guards sentenced for using ‘Baby Shark’ as punishment for inmates
Actor Jeremy Renner said he wrote last words to his family after he was severely injured in a...
Jeremy Renner wrote last words to family after snow plow accident
FILE - Britain's King Charles III talks with guests during a reception and ceremony...
King Charles III supports probe into monarchy’s ties to slavery