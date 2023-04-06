Pedestrian hit by car, causes partial road closure in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Part of a road is closed in south Walton County after a pedestrian was hit by a car, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies report.

Deputies stated in a report released around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, they had closed County Road 395 between the entrance of Watercolor and County Road 30A.

Authorities said a person had fallen off of a low-speed vehicle and then was hit by a car. They said the incident occurred near the intersection of County Road 395 and Forest Drive.

Reports said Florida Highway Patrol is responding to the scene to investigate. The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

