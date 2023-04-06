Pedestrian hit by car in Walton County stable, all lanes open

All lanes have been cleared.
All lanes have been cleared.(MGN ONLINE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lanes have been cleared. South Walton Fire Rescue reported the woman was taken to a trauma center in stable condition.

She did not appear to be seriously hurt.

Part of a road is closed in south Walton County after a pedestrian was hit by a car, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies report.

Deputies stated in a report released around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, they had closed County Road 395 between the entrance of Watercolor and County Road 30A.

Authorities said a person had fallen off of a low-speed vehicle and then was hit by a car. They said the incident occurred near the intersection of County Road 395 and Forest Drive.

Reports said Florida Highway Patrol is responding to the scene to investigate. The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chloe Maddison Noble has been found.
Missing girl found in Panama City Beach
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
The investigation is currently ongoing, and the roadway is in the process of being cleared.
Rollover crash involving three vehicles, no injuries
pc new sidewalk
Panama City soon to get new waterfront sidewalk
An investigation is underway after a vehicle was pulled out of Holmes Creek.
Truck recovered from creek

Latest News

Millaway was arrested in Calhoun County on separate drug charges, and is on hold for Jackson...
Man arrested after stealing boat from home
Check out one of their 16 Career Technical Education programs.
Open enrollment begins at Haney Technical College
Open enrollment begins Monday at Haney Technical College. Check out one of their 16 Career...
Haney Technical College Open Enrollment
Open enrollment begins Monday at Haney Technical College. Check out one of their 16 Career...
Haney Technical College Open Enrollment
Open enrollment begins Monday at Haney Technical College. Check out one of their 16 Career...
Haney Technical College Open Enrollment