Springing Into Spring with an Easter feast

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There is no better way to celebrate Easter than with a fresh seafood feast.

Chef Nathan Davis with Polished Chef joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team to share his recipes for Easter Sunday.

Chef Nathan made fresh crabcakes, seared fish, chopped potatoes, asparagus, salad, and creme Brulé.

The recipe for this feast is listed below.

Seasonal Crème Brûlée -

Ingredients: 2 c Heavy Cream, 4 Eggs Yolks, 1 tsp Vanilla Extract, 1/2 c Sugar, 1/4 c Fresh Key Lime Juice (or other citrus juice).

Directions:

In a medium-size nonreactive saucepan, combine the cream, 1/2 cup of the granulated sugar, and the vanilla bean, key lime and pulp over medium heat. Bring to a gentle boil, whisking to dissolve the sugar.

In a small mixing bowl, whisk the egg yolks and the remaining 1/2 cup of granulated sugar together. Whisk 1 cup of the hot cream mixture into the egg yolk mixture until smooth. Slowly pour this mixture into the hot cream mixture, whisk for 2 minutes, and remove from the heat. Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve. Let cool completely. Preheat the oven to 325ºF.Fill six 6-ounce custard cups with equal portions of the cream mixture. Place the cups in a deep baking dish large enough to accommodate them comfortably without touching.

Fill the baking dish with enough hot water to come halfway up the sides of the cups. Bake in the lower third of the oven until lightly golden brown and just set about 1 hour.

Remove from the oven and let cool. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to 12 hours.

About 2 hours before serving, sprinkle 1 teaspoon of the raw sugar on the top of each custard. One at a time, using a kitchen blowtorch, approach the sugar with the torch at a low angle until the inner blue flame is 1/4 inch above the surface and move the flame in a continuous motion over the surface until the sugar has caramelized. Or preheat the broiler, sprinkle the sugar over the custards, and slide the dishes under the broiler. Broil until the sugar caramelizes, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove and allow the custards to cool again. Refrigerate and serve chilled.

Citrus Mixed Green Salad -

Ingredients: Strawberries, Honey Crisp Apples, Balsamic, Brown Sugar, Oranges, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Local Organic Hydroponic Mixed Greens from the 331 Farmers Market in Freeport, FL.

Directions:

Cut green top off strawberries and into 4 pieces. Slice honey crisp apples into medium size pieces. Peel and slice oranges. In a pan reduce the balsamic by 25 percent and add in brown sugar until melted and cooled. Combine all ingredients.

Garlic and Rosemary Oven Roasted Potatoes -

Ingredients: Fingerling potatoes (1.5 lb.), 1 tbs Fine Chopped Rosemary, 1 tbs Minced Garlic, Salt, Pepper, 1 tbs Cooking Oil.

Directions:

Cut potatoes in half (vertically). Add all ingredients to a bowl and mix until evenly coated. Place ingredients on a baking sheet. Set oven to 425 with high fan and cook for 15-20 minutes or until crisp.

Oven Roasted Asparagus -

Ingredients: 1 bunch Asparagus, 1 tbs Garlic, 1 tbs Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper.

Directions:

Cut 1.5-2 inches from bottom of asparagus. Combine all ingredients until evenly coated. Roast in oven at 425 on high fan or broiler for 5-7 minutes depending on preference.

Fish -

Ingredients: 2.5 lbs. of Fresh Local Fish, Salt, Pepper, 1 tbs Oil, ½ Stick of Butter, 1 tbs Garlic.

Directions:

Trim and portion into 6 oz pieces. Heat pan over medium/high heat until pan smokes then add oil. Put fish skin side up and sear 3-5 minutes depending on thickness of fish. Flip fish, add butter and minced garlic, put pan inside oven at 425 for 3-6 minutes depending on thickness. (To check if fish is ready, you can use a toothpick. Stick the tooth pick inside of the fish and if the tooth pick easily slides inside the fish it is ready.)

Lemon White Wine Butter Sauce (Beurre Blanc) -

Ingredients: ½ Bottle of Pinot Grigio, ½ of a Lemon, ¼ c Heavy Cream, 1 lb. of Cold Butter (cut into large chunks), 1 tbs Garlic, ¼ c Parsley.

Directions:

Add wine, garlic and lemon to pot, reduce by 90 percent on medium/high heat. Add heavy cream to pot and reduce again over medium heat until mixture forms large quarter size bubbles in the center of the pot. Once large bubbles appear slowly add chunks of butter 1 piece at a time. Do not add next piece of butter until the previous one has melted ¾ the way. (*Very important butter is cold) Once all butter is incorporated add parsley.

Crab Cakes -

Ingredients: 1lb Jumbo Lump Crab (picked for shells), ½ c Mayonnaise, ¼ c + 1tbs Breadcrumbs, ¼ c Finely Sliced Green Onion, ¼ c Small Diced Yellow Onion, 1 tbs Finely Chopped Parsley, Zest of 1 Lemon, 1 tbs Old Bay Seasoning.

Directions:

In a small pan over medium heat sauté yellow onion with old bay seasoning. Add all ingredients into bowl and gently mix. Once mixed form ingredients into 6 small balls. In a skillet or cast-iron set to medium heat add oil and place crab cake in skillet. Cook each side until a golden crust forms. Add butter to skillet and finish in the oven at 400 for 5-6 minutes.

