Warm and humid days wrap up the work week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a mix of clouds, fog, and haze developing overhead this morning. We’ll have a chance for widespread dense fog through 9am CDT. Otherwise, the fog lifts out to partly sunny skies ahead for today. There’s a small chance for a quick shower inland this afternoon after 2pm.

Temperatures are warm and humid once again with upper 60s to near 70 on the coast to mid 60s inland. Dress comfortably for another unseasonably warm and humid day ahead.

Thanks to the relatively cool Gulf waters in the low 70s, the beaches and most coastal locations continue to be spared from the well above average temperatures other parts of the Panhandle are experiencing. Highs on the coast are only 5 degrees above average near 81.

However, inland areas, or areas roughly 5 miles away from the Gulf or Bays are experiencing temperatures 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. In fact, some will give 90 degrees a go for an afternoon high today; areas around the Tri-State furthest removed from the Gulf and bays.

When you factor in the high humidity we’re experiencing as well, coastal areas may feel a bit hotter than 81 with a heat index near 85. But inland areas will feel like it’s well into the low to possibly mid 90s. We’ll keep this heat in the forecast through the rest of the work week before a cold front moves in for Easter Weekend to try and cool us down some.

Rain chances return for this weekend. They appear to be focusing in on a time frame from Friday night, through Saturday, and wrapping up early Easter morning. We’ll expect periodic waves of scattered showers and thunderstorms through that period.

Bottom Line...

For today, fog, haze and clouds in the early morning give way to partly to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs today reach up to near 81° on the coast to around 89° inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has the heat breaking with rain chances over the Easter Weekend, especially Saturday and wrapping up early Easter morning.

