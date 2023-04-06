Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight w/patchy dense fog over NWFL with lows in the 60s. On Thursday expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s for most of us and a few 70s at the coast. Winds will be South at 5-10 mph. There is a chance of a few showers inland. On Friday we will see more clouds and a small rain chance with highs in the 80s. Saturday brings our next chance of rain and it will be a pretty good chance. Highs will be near 80. The question this weekend is how quickly the rain moves out on Easter Sunday. Highs on Easter will be in the low 70s with a chance of rain lingering.

