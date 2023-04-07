Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, April 6th

(WJHG)
By Braden Maloy
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

JUCO Baseball

Tallahassee 2 Chipola 4

Northwest Florida 8 Pensacola 5

JUCO Softball

Northwest Florida 10 Gulf Coast 7 (Game 1)

Northwest Florida 11 Gulf Coast 1 (Game 2)

Chipola 2 Pensacola 4 (Game 1)

Chipola 8 Pensacola 1 (Game 2)

High School Baseball

Wewahitchka 9 Cottondale 10

Rocky Bayou 17 Aletheia Chr. 3

Marianna 1 Freeport 2

Jackson 3 Port St. Joe 11

Bethlehem Chr. 0 Arnold 4

Vernon 0 Rutherford 11

High School Softball

Malone 0 Chipley 16

Laurel Hill 3 Destin 4

Wewahitchka 5 North Bay Haven 4

Altha 19 Poplar Springs 0

Blountstown 1 Franklin 16

Vernon 19 Rutherford 2

Walton 6 Whitney young 5

Arnold 13 Bay 0

Paxton 3 Baker 2

Mosley 0 Bozeman 6

Port St. Joe 3 Wakulla 9

Freeport 6 Graceville 2

Niceville 13 Crestview 4

Marianna 14 Munroe 0

