Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, April 6th
JUCO Baseball
Tallahassee 2 Chipola 4
Northwest Florida 8 Pensacola 5
JUCO Softball
Northwest Florida 10 Gulf Coast 7 (Game 1)
Northwest Florida 11 Gulf Coast 1 (Game 2)
Chipola 2 Pensacola 4 (Game 1)
Chipola 8 Pensacola 1 (Game 2)
High School Baseball
Wewahitchka 9 Cottondale 10
Rocky Bayou 17 Aletheia Chr. 3
Marianna 1 Freeport 2
Jackson 3 Port St. Joe 11
Bethlehem Chr. 0 Arnold 4
Vernon 0 Rutherford 11
High School Softball
Malone 0 Chipley 16
Laurel Hill 3 Destin 4
Wewahitchka 5 North Bay Haven 4
Altha 19 Poplar Springs 0
Blountstown 1 Franklin 16
Vernon 19 Rutherford 2
Walton 6 Whitney young 5
Arnold 13 Bay 0
Paxton 3 Baker 2
Mosley 0 Bozeman 6
Port St. Joe 3 Wakulla 9
Freeport 6 Graceville 2
Niceville 13 Crestview 4
Marianna 14 Munroe 0
