BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bobcat Benefit Yard Sale is kicking off on Friday at the Bear Creek Feline Center, which is located in Panama City.

Gates open for the event at 9 a.m. and the sale will wrap up around 2:00 p.m. on both days. The center is located at 8822 Tracy Way, Panama City Florida, and officials ask you to go to the second gate. If you get lost you can call 850-722-9927.

Bobcat Benefit at the Bear Creek Feline Center. (Allison Baker)

The benefit will be for ‘Wildman’ the Bobcat that was hit on HWY 231 in May of last year. According to the center ‘Wildman’ will not be able to return to the wild and the benefit is raising money to build him a habitat. According to the center, ‘Wildman is the only Bay County Bobcat that lives in captivity to their knowledge. r.

