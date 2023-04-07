Easter crafts on a budget

By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get the family together and try out these Easter crafts for the holiday.

The NewsChannel 7 Today team decorated Easter eggs two ways. Sam and Jessica crafted the traditional way, by coloring boiled eggs. They also decorated plastic eggs with jewels and ribbon.

All of the items used Friday morning can be purchased at your local craft or grocery store for under $20.

Watch the videos attached for any tips and tricks Sam and Jessica may have.

