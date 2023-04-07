Family fun at the Easter Market at St. Andrews

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kick off the Saturday before Easter Sunday at The Market at St. Andrews.

From 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. come out to Oaks by the Bay Park in Panama City for The Easter Market with lots of family fun and even opportunities for pictures with the Easter Bunny.

With over 20 vendors, there will be lots of booths full of produce and goodies as well as festive decor.

For more information on the market happening every weekend check out their Facebook here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chloe Maddison Noble has been found.
Missing girl found in Panama City Beach
Millaway was arrested in Calhoun County on separate drug charges, and is on hold for Jackson...
Man arrested after stealing boat from home
All lanes have been cleared.
Pedestrian hit by car in Walton County stable, all lanes open
A YouTuber was shot and injured at a mall while filming a video.
YouTuber shot while pranking man at mall
The investigation is currently ongoing, and the roadway is in the process of being cleared.
Rollover crash involving three vehicles, no injuries

Latest News

Golden Apple Award Winner
This week’s Golden Apple award winner is...
An Easter farmer's market in St Andrews
St Andrews Easter Farmer's Market
Friday Forecast 4/7/23
Rain returns Saturday, some clearing for Easter Sunday
D.I.Y. in the A.M. with NewsChannel 7 Today with budget friendly Easter crafts.
Easter crafts on a budget