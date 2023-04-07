FREEDOM FRIDAY: Jennifer Cosson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Each Friday, Newschannel 7 highlights an overcomer of addiction.

For Jennifer Cosson, defeating addiction meant saving her life and breaking a cycle for the next generation in her family.

“I thought that drugs and alcohol were a normal thing and it’s not. It’s not a normal thing,” she said.

After going back and forth as a child between Panama City and Albany, Ga., drug use took nearly a decade of her young adult years, leaving her homeless and almost dead.

“I ended up with congestive heart failure, my heart went down to 15 percent function. I had a heart attack and even it took months after that of me being in the hospital and me being sick for me to eat. Just...something clicked and I knew that I was heading nowhere. I was going to be dead soon,” she added.

She says she had to learn to love herself and deal with past trauma in order to break the chain of addiction for her family.

She exclaims, “I have a daughter and I don’t want her to think that drug use is normal like I did and I don’t want her to have to go through and think that dysfunction is normal because it’s not. "

With her daughter back with her, she now helps women accomplish the same victory over addiction as a case manager at Evers House in Panama City.

“There’s no better feeling in the world than having your child love you unconditionally and being a good role model and being someone that they can be proud to call their parent,” she adds.

She says places like her organization help give people some that’s often missing when people fall into substance abuse.

“Most people do not have a good support system and there are people out there who care a lot of the ladies, myself included. We don’t have a good support system,” she said.

She says Evers House plans to start a new group to help with this issue.

“It’s going to be like every other Friday night. There’s going to be women that are strong in their Christian faith and longtime recovery,” she said.

She added the women will mentor others who may be struggling with addiction.

When asked what she wants people to remember the most about her story, Cosson said “That there’s second chances are out there. Like I said, your past does not define you and you can overcome all odds, even if they’re stacked against you, you. Just keep persevering.”

The transition home in Panama City operates on donations.

You can also help by volunteering your time, giving money, or supplies like toilet paper, toiletries, etc.

Contact Evers House if you would like to help or visit this link.

