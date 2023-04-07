CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Discoverlife Church is hosting a unique pre-Easter Sunday event. On Good Friday starting at 5:30 p.m., the church will be hosting a glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt.

Pastor Mack Glover said there will be 4,000 eggs laid out and there are no age limits for the festivities. One big surprise too is the eggs will be empty and the kiddos will have to come back to claim their prizes.

In addition to egg hunting, there will be an obstacle course set up, face painting, bounce houses, food, and more.

Everything is taking place at Omni Boulevard in Chipley. For more information about the event watch the interview above.

