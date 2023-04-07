Gulf Coast State College hosts Empty Bowls Fundraiser

Warm soup, freshly-made rolls, cookies and hand-painted bowls were the recipe for a local fundraiser today.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College brought back their Empty Bowls event Thursday afternoon for the first time since Hurricane Michael.

Empty Bowls is a luncheon used to raise money for local organizations by serving soup, rolls, and cookies, all in hand-crafted bowls. All the food was donated by the culinary arts program within the college.

“Some of the bowls are hand painted. Facility, staff and students came together and painted them for different events throughout the year.” GCSC Art Professor Tammy Marinuzzi said. “It’s a bunch of different people from the community that came together to either hand make bowls or paint bowls.”

Proceeds from the event go to a different chosen organization each year. This year the money is going towards the Family and Service Agency in Panama City.

“They have a variety of different things that they offer. If you want to just go have lunch, they will provide you with bagged lunch for the day. If you’re someone who just moved into an apartment, or you’ve ran into hard times and you want to furnish your bedroom, they have linen and bedding, and shoes. They have suits if you want to go on a job interview and you don’t have one they will provide those things for you. Not a lot of places will do that in town for free. I think what they do is really great,” Marinuzzi said.

Bowls were sold for $20 each and there was also a silent auction for the hand thrown bowls.

