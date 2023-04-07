Help the Bay County Special Olympics team look like champions

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Special Olympics team is getting set for the upcoming regional meet but not the way they used to.

“Adaptability is part of Special Olympics,” Gina Warren, coach for the Bay County Special Olympics team, said.

Thrown from their norm of practicing at Tommy Oliver Stadium because of a scheduling conflict, the team’s cyclers practiced in the old Panama City Mall parking lot. The track and field athletes were at Harvey Dee Mathis Park.

This, in preparation for the upcoming regional meet. The team will compete against 11 counties. All vying to qualify for a spot at the state games at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports.

“These athletes take very seriously the role of representing Bay County,” Coach Warren said. “They call themselves 850Stronger. So, they’ve worked hard to earn the right to represent our area. They take where they live very seriously.”

These 18 athletes, all with different skills are coming together for the gold.

“I like to win,” Athlete Jamison Porrett said.

Athletes are also learning life lessons.

“Special Olympics brings a lot of leadership skills to our athletes,” Coach Warren said. “I feel like it shows their ability versus their disability. It also teaches our athletes they have a lot of ability.”

A lot of ability for a lot of sports. Everything from cycling and basketball to tennis and swimming.

“Cycling, track, bowling, and basketball,” Athlete Alicen Warren said. She said her favorite is basketball because she’s a pro.

Which goes beyond keeping them busy on a Saturday morning.

“I feel like special Olympics literally can add life,” Coach Warren said. “It can expand their life because they are going to be healthier.”

But to play good, they’ve got to look good.

“The best way you can help locally, to me, is to give tangible donations,” Coach Warren said. “You see that go to our athletes locally.”

Whether you buy an athlete a trike, a bowling ball, donate a uniform, or even write them a good luck note, you are reminding them they are 850Stronger.

“People look at us and look at our team and see that we are different,” Coach Warren said. “850Stronger is a different team. And we love that.”

No matter the differences, the Bay County Special Olympics team will continue to work hard to cross the finish line.

To donate a uniform, call Almega Sports at 850-215-5151, and tell them you’d like to donate a uniform to the Bay County Special Olympics team.

Each uniform is around $24 each. You can also donate car magnets.

The team is also in need of businesses with enclosed parking lots, volunteers, trikes, adaptable bike parts, helmets, bowling balls, and Camelbak water packs.

To donate these items, or to see what else the team needs, you can call Gina at 850-832-1152.

