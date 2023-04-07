How to stay safe on the roadways

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Keeping your eyes on the road and avoiding distractions is how you can avoid becoming a statistic.

“Don’t drive distracted, don’t drive impaired and don’t drive drowsy if you eliminate those things three when you’re driving a lot of these accidents can be avoided,” said Jake Moore, with Florida Highway Patrol.

It’s a good reminder for drivers on our local roads as we head into the heart of tourist season.

“Paying attention to what you’re doing and putting down distractions and making sure you’re aware of your surroundings anytime you’re driving near pedestrians or walking near the roadway,” said Moore.

Pedestrians need to stay focused as well.

“Pay attention to roadways pay attention to the sidewalks, pay attention to where you’re walking in general,” said Morre. “That is going to keep you safe if you can put the phone down, take an earbud out whatever you can do to make sure you’re alert and aware of your surroundings. That can save your life.”

If you’re walking along the road, especially if there are no sidewalks, be proactive by wearing bright or reflective colors at night and using crosswalks.

“Don’t ignore big red hand flashing that says stop it is there for a reason, cross in a lit situation but also don’t depend on other people paying attention,” said Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamentez.

Last year Bay County had a total of 17 pedestrian-involved crashes two of which were fatal.

“This year we’re actually at 18 pedestrian-involved crashes and one of which has been fatal in Bay County,” said Moore.

Most of those can be avoided if we go back to what Mom always told us. Look twice before you cross.

“We have not gotten away from looking twice right and left before crossing the road. The roadway is a dangerous place,” said Talamentez.

If you take your eyes off the road even for a few seconds it can be deadly. In fact, it’s the number one cause of accidents.

