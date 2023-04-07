Knights of Columbus Annual Easter Egg Hunt

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Rain or Shine the Knights of Columbus will be hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.

The event will be taking place at Our Lady of Rosary, Located at 5622 Julie Dr Panama City, FL 32404 and things kick off at 12:00 p.m.

The Hunt is open to kids up to age 12 and kids will be divided into age groups for the egg hunt.

If there is inclement weather officials tell NewsChannel 7 the event will be moved inside of the location.

