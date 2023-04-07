Local students give six-year-old girl undergoing cancer treatment special gifts

Some Emerald Coast Middle School students are helping a young girl who's been battling brain...
Some Emerald Coast Middle School students are helping a young girl who's been battling brain cancer.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some students at Emerald Coast Middle School turned ordinary objects into treasures.

They decorated close to 40 rocks for six-year-old Kyla Gould who’s been battling brain cancer. The students’ teacher Ms. Donnita Carroll heard about a Facebook post Kyla’s mom made asking for colorful rocks to take to the hospital. She said she got her special needs students on board for the project.

Kyla collected the rocks Thursday morning before she heads back to St. Jude Research Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, next week.

“When we got to St. Jude, we started finding rocks around the hospital ourselves,” Kyla’s mom Laura Gould said. “We just got inspired to make our own, didn’t we?”

Laura said she found out how special these little rocks were in Kyla’s life. They helped anchor her daughter when she went to St. Jude for treatment.

“It’s something so small that has no real meaning,” Laura said. “I mean, you find rocks everywhere. People put on some paint and make them look beautiful. It brightens up their day.”

Kyla likes to hide the rocks throughout the hospital for other patients to find. It’s a distraction from cancer treatments.

“We’re going to hide them on the bookshelves and the play area,” Laura said.

The colorful rocks also include words of encouragement on them.

“This one says, “Be kind and it shows a bee on there,” ECMS student Rilynn Arnold said.

It’s the smallest acts of kindness that make the biggest difference.

“We want everyone who’s dealing with cancer or any bad disease to look up,” Arnold said. “Even when you’re going through hard times, you can still go through it, and you can still move on.”

Laura said her daughter is in remission, but not cancer free. She has upcoming scans and tests at St. Jude. They hope to visit Emerald Coast Middle School again later this year.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chloe Maddison Noble has been found.
Missing girl found in Panama City Beach
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
The investigation is currently ongoing, and the roadway is in the process of being cleared.
Rollover crash involving three vehicles, no injuries
An investigation is underway after a vehicle was pulled out of Holmes Creek.
Truck recovered from creek
pc new sidewalk
Panama City soon to get new waterfront sidewalk

Latest News

Gulf Coast State College host "Empty Bowl" Fund Raiser
Gulf Coast State College hosts Empty Bowls Fundraiser
The Bay County Special Olympics team is in need of uniforms.
Help the Bay County Special Olympics team look like champions
BCSO introduce a new alert system to help find missing children.
Bay County officials introduces new tool to help find missing children
Bay County ministry gfaith teams with popular brand Nine-line apparel to create a t-shirt. The...
Local veteran teams with Nine-line apparel to combat veteran suicide