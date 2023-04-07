Local students give six-year-old girl undergoing cancer treatment special gifts

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some students at Emerald Coast Middle School turned ordinary objects into treasures.

They decorated close to 40 rocks for six-year-old Kyla Gould who’s been battling brain cancer. The students’ teacher Ms. Donnita Carroll heard about a Facebook post Kyla’s mom made asking for colorful rocks to take to the hospital. She said she got her special needs students on board for the project.

Kyla collected the rocks Thursday morning before she heads back to St. Jude Research Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, next week.

“When we got to St. Jude, we started finding rocks around the hospital ourselves,” Kyla’s mom Laura Gould said. “We just got inspired to make our own, didn’t we?”

Laura said she found out how special these little rocks were in Kyla’s life. They helped anchor her daughter when she went to St. Jude for treatment.

“It’s something so small that has no real meaning,” Laura said. “I mean, you find rocks everywhere. People put on some paint and make them look beautiful. It brightens up their day.”

Kyla likes to hide the rocks throughout the hospital for other patients to find. It’s a distraction from cancer treatments.

“We’re going to hide them on the bookshelves and the play area,” Laura said.

The colorful rocks also include words of encouragement on them.

“This one says, “Be kind and it shows a bee on there,” ECMS student Rilynn Arnold said.

It’s the smallest acts of kindness that make the biggest difference.

“We want everyone who’s dealing with cancer or any bad disease to look up,” Arnold said. “Even when you’re going through hard times, you can still go through it, and you can still move on.”

Laura said her daughter is in remission, but not cancer free. She has upcoming scans and tests at St. Jude. They hope to visit Emerald Coast Middle School again later this year.

