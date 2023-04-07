Local veteran teams with Nine-line apparel to combat veteran suicide

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A local Marine veteran who is part of a ministry for veterans called GFAITH is teaming up with a popular t-shirt brand. They’re hoping to bring more awareness to veteran suicide.

“The VA says it’s 17 a day,” said Bryan Joy, president of gfaith. “But recent studies have come out that it’s upwards of 30 a day.”

Joy hopes a new line of faith-based t-shirts will help put a huge dent in that number.

“At GFAITH our mission statement is to reverse the epidemic of veteran suicide and disease one veteran at a time,” said Joy.

Nine-line apparel brands itself as relentlessly patriotic. Their line of mostly t-shirts is popular with the military and first responders.

“I’m a big fan,” said Joy. “I’m a super fan of nine-line and so is my wife.”

Joy reached out to the company to see if the owners would be interested in collaborating on a faith-based t-shirt a first for the company. The proceeds would go to combat veteran suicide.

“For those of us who have served in the military we all know at least one person that’s committed suicide and it’s getting worse,” said Joy.

The company agreed and GFAITH designed its first t-shirt.

“It came out last week,” said Joy. “It’s got some really cool imagery on it. Some scripture, a message about fear and I think it’s the perfect shirt to give all proceeds to the suicide awareness program we’re partnered with.”

But they could use your help to keep it going.

“We have to sell 50 more shirts by this coming Saturday to make it to the next shirt with nine-line,” said Joy.

He’s hoping to ‘keep it going’ so that no veteran ever feels left behind.

“To us, there is nothing more important than this issue because they served our country,” said Joy. “We have to serve them when they get home.”

Joy’s wife is on active duty at Tyndall Air Force Base so he feels as though helping veterans is helping his family.

If you’d like to order a t-shirt go to https://nineline.com/collections/gfaith

