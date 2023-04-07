Preparedness tips ahead of hurricane season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It might not be on the forefront of your mind right now, but hurricane season is right around the corner. This means now is the time to start checking off items on your preparedness list before the summer.

“As we head into hurricane season, it gives you plenty of time to replenish your hurricane kits. But also do things like have your roof inspected, or maybe caulk and seal around doors and windows. Those kinds of things. So that’s why we actually start early. It never hurts to start early, but it gives us a chance as we work through the spring to give ourselves plenty of time to get some of those larger projects done,” IBHS Lead Research Meteorologist Dr. Ian Giammanco said.

Officials with the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety or better known as IBHS, recommend that you get your roof checked out sooner rather than later, and maybe check your garage door.

“If you have your roof inspected and you need a new roof, now is actually the best time. Over the next 3-4 weeks as we get into the hotter parts of the spring and into the summer before hurricane season starts. That can give your shingles a good chance to seal down,” Dr. Giammanco said. “Another thing, garage doors if you’re replacing those and you want to go to a wind-rated garage door again over the next One to two months is the good time to do it. We all know for living on the Gulf Coast, you know, the peak of hurricane season comes along as we get into late July, August, and September. So all of those big things you want to start doing now.”

Experts also want to remind you to go ahead and trim your trees.

“Walk around your house, take a look for those limbs that might be overhanging your roof. Especially those trees within five to 20 feet of your home. Look up, take a look. Make sure you can get those limbs trimmed that could be overhanging your roof. You don’t want those coming down and they can fall at wind speeds that aren’t going to do much damage to anything else,” Dr. Giammanco said.

Also, Dr. Giammanco said to take an inventory of what is inside your home, this could help with insurance claims in the future if your home is impacted by a storm.

But most importantly know what your insurance policy is and what it covers.

“Make sure you’re accounting for changes in your home or changes in the value of your home to make sure you’re you’ve got the best coverage you can,” Dr. Giammanco said. “It’s always important to remember your typical homeowner’s policy doesn’t cover flood. That’s through the National Flood Insurance Program and the federal government. So use those NFIP policies even if you’re not in a flood zone.”

For more information about flood insurance click here.

Also just remember it is never too early to start preparing.

