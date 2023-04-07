Rain returns Saturday, some clearing for Easter Sunday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Friday Folks!

Morning fog will lift by around 10:00 a.m. today, setting us up for another beautiful afternoon forecast in Northwest Florida. Mostly cloudy skies should gradually clear through mid-day, with partly to mostly sunny skies developing for the afternoon. Highs return to the upper 80s inland, with slightly cooler highs in the low 80s at the coast. Watch for some spotty afternoon showers after 1:00 p.m., mainly if you’re in Jackson, Calhoun, or Liberty Counties. That’s where quick pop-ups may dampen your day for around 45 minutes, leaving behind rain-cooled air in the 70s afterward.

Tonight, temperatures cool to the upper 70s and then the low 60s after midnight under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll be watching to the west as the next frontal system approaches the region. Rain will enter the Panhandle - moving from West to East - around sunrise tomorrow. That sets us up for a soggy Saturday forecast, with off-and-on rain totaling around a half to three-quarters of an inch. We will see showers lingering into the overnight period Saturday through Sunday, but we remain optimistic that there will be a few extended periods of drier conditions for Easter Sunday, mostly through the mid-day hours.

Overcast skies become partly to mostly cloudy for Monday and Tuesday, before a highly uncertain weather pattern could see that lingering cold front develop an area of low pressure in the Gulf for mid week. The forecast for Wednesday through Friday remains up in the air, but models suggest there’s at least a potential for a wet and dreary couple of days as that system sits stationary to our south.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG weather webcast at the top of the page.

