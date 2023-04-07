This week’s Golden Apple award winner is...

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Lori Morgan.

Surprised by the nomination, she said receiving the award is a great honor.

“Thank you to the family that nominated me, the St. Joe Corporation and NewsChannel 7 for this honor. I am very humbled by it,” said Ms. Morgan.

Ms. morgan is a social science teacher at Holy Nativity Episcopal School. When she is not busy teaching, she works with student government and the many service projects they take on.

She said her favorite part about teaching is the kids, “and the relationships that we build and their ah-ha moments when they get something, or they realize they have made a connection.”

Her students agree, and they love having her.

Congratulations Ms. Morgan!

