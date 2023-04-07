Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect another night of fog with warm conditions. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. On Friday we will see more of the same with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 70s for the beaches, but mid to upper 80s elsewhere. Rain chances will be mainly near I-10. This weekend a cold front will bring a better chance of rain to our area. The best chance will be Saturday afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the 70s. Showers could linger into Easter Sunday and it will be cooler with temps in the 60s. Rain chances will be more likely early and less likely late. While rain will be possible this weekend we do not think it will be a washout. Just be aware to be flexible with those outside plans as rain will be possible both days.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

