Area Scores and Highlights from Friday, April 7th
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
1A R1 Regional Championships - Boys Weightlifting
Traditional
1. Bozeman - 27
2. Wewahitchka - 24
2. Blountstown - 24
2. Baker - 24
5. Port St. Joe - 22
6. Marianna - 20
7. Holmes - 14
8. Northview - 13
9. Florida High - 12
10. Rutherford - 9
Olympic
1. Wewahitchka - 50
2. Blountstown - 28
3. Holmes - 23
4. Florida High - 21
5. Marianna - 20
6. Port St. Joe - 15
6. Baker - 15
8. Bozeman - 11
9. North Bay Haven - 8
9. Maclay - 8
*** In the Video - Saylor Tull / Port St. Joe / 315 lb Clean and Jerk - Evan Earnest / Bozeman / 315 lb Bench - Joe Salerno / Wewahitchka / 250 lb Clean and Jerk - Prince Jones / Port St. Joe / 350 Bench ***
JUCO Baseball
Chipola 3 Tallahassee 6 (Game 1 / 7 innings)
Chipola 6 Tallahassee 5 (Game 2 / 7 innings)
Pensacola 4 Northwest Florida 3 (Game 1)
Pensacola 0 Northwest Florida 12 (Game 2 / 5 innings)
High School Baseball
Hopkinsville 0 Niceville 5
Blountstown 13 Sneads 9
Bethlehem 10 Poplar Springs 0
L.E.A.D Academy 12 Freeport 7
Altha 2 Marianna 4
Pace 0 South Walton 2
Walton 9 Crestview 7
Franklin 7 Cottondale 5
Paxton 5 Holmes 4
High School Softball
Bethlehem 20 Poplar Springs 4
Marianna 4 Holmes 0
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.