Area Scores and Highlights from Friday, April 7th

By Braden Maloy
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

1A R1 Regional Championships - Boys Weightlifting

Traditional

1. Bozeman - 27

2. Wewahitchka - 24

2. Blountstown - 24

2. Baker - 24

5. Port St. Joe - 22

6. Marianna - 20

7. Holmes - 14

8. Northview - 13

9. Florida High - 12

10. Rutherford - 9

Olympic

1. Wewahitchka - 50

2. Blountstown - 28

3. Holmes - 23

4. Florida High - 21

5. Marianna - 20

6. Port St. Joe - 15

6. Baker - 15

8. Bozeman - 11

9. North Bay Haven - 8

9. Maclay - 8

*** In the Video - Saylor Tull / Port St. Joe / 315 lb Clean and Jerk - Evan Earnest / Bozeman / 315 lb Bench - Joe Salerno / Wewahitchka / 250 lb Clean and Jerk - Prince Jones / Port St. Joe / 350 Bench ***

JUCO Baseball

Chipola 3 Tallahassee 6 (Game 1 / 7 innings)

Chipola 6 Tallahassee 5 (Game 2 / 7 innings)

Pensacola 4 Northwest Florida 3 (Game 1)

Pensacola 0 Northwest Florida 12 (Game 2 / 5 innings)

High School Baseball

Hopkinsville 0 Niceville 5

Blountstown 13 Sneads 9

Bethlehem 10 Poplar Springs 0

L.E.A.D Academy 12 Freeport 7

Altha 2 Marianna 4

Pace 0 South Walton 2

Walton 9 Crestview 7

Franklin 7 Cottondale 5

Paxton 5 Holmes 4

High School Softball

Bethlehem 20 Poplar Springs 4

Marianna 4 Holmes 0

