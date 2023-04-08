Arnold Boys Weightlifting Keeping the Mojo Going Through Strong Bond

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’ve reached postseason time for high schools boys weightlifting and while several teams competed in their Regional Championship meets Friday, one of the teams whose been cruising through their postseason path and making some noise on their way to state won’t take the platforms till Saturday.

The Arnold boys have swept the Traditional and Olympic categories in their County and District championship meets these past two week and are heading into their Regional championship tomorrow on a high.

With upwards of 5 boys expecting to place high enough to advance to state, the Marlins are planning to achieve some big goals this season. Junior Chance Jenkins, one of the Marlin’s top lifter, says the dominance on the platform comes from the connection throughout the team.

“Coach Flaig and Mama and the program they’ve created over here, it’s just, it’s just like no other. The energy, it’s such a self-motivated team, like I play football so you know I love, a team sports. Coming into weightlifting I didn’t really think it would be much of a team sport because you know, you’re lifting for yourself but that first day in the weight room, I felt so accepted. Everybody accepted me on my first day, we motivate each other everyday in that weight room and obviously when we hit PRs, it encourages others to hit PRs as well.”

Speaking of PRs, Chance hit a PR on his bench press last weekend at Districts, 305 pounds!

Junior Anthony Curole says it’s the bond that keeps the team going and makes the celebrations that much more special.

“Right, so this is obviously my first year, they were very welcoming, just welcomed me into their program and it makes my mood better and they’ll ask if you want to go to the gym before or after practice and it just makes want to be better and just strive and keep working. It makes us all try to thrive and hype each other up man, it’s a great experience. It was honestly awesome, we all got pictures on the podium and everything, it was an awesome experience, I’ve never experienced something like that before.”

And they’ll look to add on to that experience as they travel over to Suwannee tomorrow for their Regional Championships hoping for another category sweep.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.