Bay High School’s Bataan Memorial March

Bay JROTC March
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay High School’s Air Force JROTC program honored a group of World War II soldiers Friday by walking.

Students marched 14 miles to commemorate the US soldiers who were captured during World War II and forced to walk 70 miles across the Philippines.

The actual event was known as the Bataan Death March where those captured were dehydrated, starved, and beaten as they walked from one camp to another. Thousands of soldiers died while making the trip.

Senior Instructor Jeff Baumgart said, “Having done it, I know legs are hurting, feet are hurting, blisters. They are kind of getting a little exhausted and stuff. So I kind of bring those points out and tell them tomorrow you’re going to feel it even more. Most of them will feel a little bit more sore. So I tell them from here on out, every time they feel that soreness and a little bit of those aches and pains. Think about those people who sacrificed it in the real event. I believe that’s where we really start to make an impact.”

Every student we spoke with said they couldn’t imagine walking 70 miles across the Philippines without food or water. Most mentioned after the seventh or eighth mile they started to feel fatigued and tired.

Bay High School plans to host this march every year as close as possible to April 9th when the event took place.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chloe Maddison Noble has been found.
Missing girl found in Panama City Beach
Millaway was arrested in Calhoun County on separate drug charges, and is on hold for Jackson...
Man arrested after stealing boat from home
A YouTuber was shot and injured at a mall while filming a video.
YouTuber shot while pranking man at mall
All lanes have been cleared.
Pedestrian hit by car in Walton County stable, all lanes open
A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the water Thursday at the site of a...
Four die after plane crashes offshore near Florida pier

Latest News

Clark Gable’s gun collection at a local gun store
Clark Gable’s gun collection at a local gun store
Bay JROTC March
Bay JROTC March
Clark Gable Gun At Powder Room
Clark Gable Gun At Powder Room
St. Andrews Booming
St. Andrews Booming