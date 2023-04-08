Bay High School’s Bataan Memorial March

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay High School’s Air Force JROTC program honored a group of World War II soldiers Friday by walking.

Students marched 14 miles to commemorate the US soldiers who were captured during World War II and forced to walk 70 miles across the Philippines.

The actual event was known as the Bataan Death March where those captured were dehydrated, starved, and beaten as they walked from one camp to another. Thousands of soldiers died while making the trip.

Senior Instructor Jeff Baumgart said, “Having done it, I know legs are hurting, feet are hurting, blisters. They are kind of getting a little exhausted and stuff. So I kind of bring those points out and tell them tomorrow you’re going to feel it even more. Most of them will feel a little bit more sore. So I tell them from here on out, every time they feel that soreness and a little bit of those aches and pains. Think about those people who sacrificed it in the real event. I believe that’s where we really start to make an impact.”

Every student we spoke with said they couldn’t imagine walking 70 miles across the Philippines without food or water. Most mentioned after the seventh or eighth mile they started to feel fatigued and tired.

Bay High School plans to host this march every year as close as possible to April 9th when the event took place.

