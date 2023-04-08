Clark Gable’s gun collection at a local gun store

Clark Gable Gun At Powder Room
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Clark Gable’s classic gun collection is on display at the Powder Room shooting range in Panama City Beach for 90 days. And if you have deep enough pockets, you could own them.

The Gone With The Wind actor’s collection consists of 30 antique firearms including revolvers, rifles, and shotguns.

Powder Room General Manager Joe Preston said, “It’s a piece of history that a lot of people don’t get to see. Private collections a lot of times are enjoyed by the collector themselves. But rarely are they seen in public. We have some true history pieces here. Some of these were limited-run, production-run firearms. And of course, they aren’t made anymore. We have a whole store full of modern firearms, which we can appreciate, but the history is sometimes lost. Having these firearms preserved in this condition, it’s just fantastic.”

Preston also mentioned all guns are fully operational and in pristine condition. Some of the actor’s guns are engraved with his name and the location he used them most.

These weapons are worth more than one million dollars and will be on display for the public to see for the next 90 days at the Powder Room.

The private seller would prefer to sell the guns as a collection but is open to selling them individually to interested buyers.

The Powder Room has some other guns on display that date as far back as the 1700′s.

