Cooler but drier for Easter Sunday

The last of those showers and storms are moving through Northwest Florida as of Saturday Evening. We should see rainfall trickle out of our area by around midnight, with gradual drying happening much sooner in western areas like Walton County.

Tonight, the Panhandle will remain draped under a blanket of cloud cover with temperatures falling behind Saturday’s front. A north-northeast breeze at around 15-20 mph will help drive down temps despite the insulation from overcast skies, with lows falling to the middle and lower 50s.

Easter Sunday will see drier conditions as that front moves southward, with less than a 20% chance you see a quick sprinkle and otherwise rain-free conditions. Unfortunately, much cooler conditions are on the way, too. Northeast winds will remain breezy with a raw, chilly feel outside. Highs at the coast only reach the upper 60s with inland areas in the lower 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will remain fairly quiet, with more clouds and a few pop-ups possible at the coast (Especially the forgotten coast) and partly to mostly sunny conditions further inland.

Our forecast turns wet once again towards the second half of the week, with some form of surface low developing off this weekend’s front. Its’ impacts remain uncertain, but there’s an increasing chance at least Thursday sees a healthy amount of rainfall and umbrella weather. Wednesday and Friday could see impacts from that system, too, but the timing remains somewhat uncertain.

