Easter Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we head into the weekend we will see wet weather move into NWFL on Saturday. Some of the rain could be heavy. Rain chances Saturday will be 80% and 1-2″ of rain will be possible. The rain chances decrease Saturday night, but the clouds remain. Lows will fall into the mid 50s. Easter morning will start off cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 50s. Highs on Easter Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. We could see some peeks of sun during the afternoon. Rain chances will be low to start next week, but higher rain chances could return by the middle part of next week.

