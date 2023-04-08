Easter Weekend Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we head into the weekend we will see wet weather move into NWFL on Saturday. Some of the rain could be heavy. Rain chances Saturday will be 80% and 1-2″ of rain will be possible. The rain chances decrease Saturday night, but the clouds remain. Lows will fall into the mid 50s. Easter morning will start off cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 50s. Highs on Easter Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. We could see some peeks of sun during the afternoon. Rain chances will be low to start next week, but higher rain chances could return by the middle part of next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chloe Maddison Noble has been found.
Missing girl found in Panama City Beach
Millaway was arrested in Calhoun County on separate drug charges, and is on hold for Jackson...
Man arrested after stealing boat from home
A YouTuber was shot and injured at a mall while filming a video.
YouTuber shot while pranking man at mall
All lanes have been cleared.
Pedestrian hit by car in Walton County stable, all lanes open
A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the water Thursday at the site of a...
Four die after plane crashes offshore near Florida pier

Latest News

Rain chances will be on the increase this weekend.
Easter Weekend Forecast
Friday Forecast 4/7/23
Rain returns Saturday, some clearing for Easter Sunday
Rain chances will increase as we head into the weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we have another warm and humid day ahead.
Warm and humid days wrap up the work week