Homeowners offer designated parking for Walton County Sheriff’s officials

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With a large influx of beachgoers at Dogwood Beach Access, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies have been struggling to locate available parking for their patrol cruisers, so community members have concocted a resolution.

One homeowner has offered up their undeveloped plot of land to accommodate deputies and their cruisers. Deputies say the approximately 50 by 100 area can hold approximately 15 to 20 patrol cars. The owner of the land has also set up signs that read “Reserved Parking for Sheriff vehicles only” to notify that all unauthorized vehicles will be towed.

Walton County Patrol Sergeant William Curtis says the kind gesture is very beneficial for deputies to continue to do their jobs, quickly, smoothly and effectively.

“Here at Dogwood there’s no parking provided by the county or state,“ Curtis said. “A lot of the times if there’s no parking available we end up having to park in the street and that’s not the most ideal position because that backs up traffic, it also backs up other emergency responders trying to get to where we’re at when there’s no parking at all.”

The homeowner next to the empty plot is also offering a helping hand to deputies. They’ve opened their doors for deputies who need to use the bathroom, grab a snack, drink, or simply cool off. The efficiency featured a refrigerator, bed and even a tv.

Curtis says he and his team are grateful for all the support they are receiving.

“It means so much to us that they’re doing this,” he said. “We try to do everything that we can for the visitors and homeowners down here and the fact that they opened up their property to the sheriff’s office is just a great help. it’s just so fantastic that the people are doing this.”

