Local gas stations running low ahead of the Easter holiday weekend

Local gas stations running low ahead of the Easter holiday weekend
Local gas stations running low ahead of the Easter holiday weekend(Generic Image)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some local gas stations are running low on fuel and some don’t have any gas at all.

Reports so far suggest the shortage is mainly on the west end of Panama City Beach and heading into Walton County.

Gas station employees speculate the influx of vacationers is causing a supply and demand issue.

Not having enough fuel can be a real issue, not only for the drivers but also for the gas stations.

It is unknown how long the shortage will last, but gas station operators say they’re doing all they can to meet this increased demand.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chloe Maddison Noble has been found.
Missing girl found in Panama City Beach
Millaway was arrested in Calhoun County on separate drug charges, and is on hold for Jackson...
Man arrested after stealing boat from home
A YouTuber was shot and injured at a mall while filming a video.
YouTuber shot while pranking man at mall
All lanes have been cleared.
Pedestrian hit by car in Walton County stable, all lanes open
A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the water Thursday at the site of a...
Four die after plane crashes offshore near Florida pier

Latest News

St. Andrews took a hit after hurricane Michael but as the marina, parks and restaurants come...
Spotlight on St. Andrews’ booming business
Teen swimmer drowns in Gulf waters.
13-year-old Kentucky teen drowns in Gulf waters
Rain chances will be on the increase this weekend.
Easter Weekend Forecast
Preparedness tips ahead of hurricane season.
Preparedness tips ahead of hurricane season