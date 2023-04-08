Local gas stations running low ahead of the Easter holiday weekend

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some local gas stations are running low on fuel and some don’t have any gas at all.

Reports so far suggest the shortage is mainly on the west end of Panama City Beach and heading into Walton County.

Gas station employees speculate the influx of vacationers is causing a supply and demand issue.

Not having enough fuel can be a real issue, not only for the drivers but also for the gas stations.

It is unknown how long the shortage will last, but gas station operators say they’re doing all they can to meet this increased demand.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.