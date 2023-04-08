Spotlight on St. Andrews’ booming business

St. Andrews took a hit after hurricane Michael but as the marina, parks and restaurants come back online, business is starting to boom.
St. Andrews took a hit after hurricane Michael but as the marina, parks and restaurants come back online, business is starting to boom.(WJHG)
By Talor Maree
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - St. Andrews took a hit after hurricane Michael but as the marina, parks and restaurants come back online, business is starting to boom.

The town of St. Andrews is continuing to develop, and business owners say they are working to attract more tourists.

Wisconsin native, Iris Martinez, recently moved to the area. She says the activities and hospitality in the St. Andrews area are a big draw.

“They’re so nice and they talk. They’re talkers down here. It’s nice to interact with people that actually want to interact,” Martinez said. “And there’s lots of cool things that are always going on and its just a great community down here.”

There are several changes coming to the St. Andrews area with new business owners and continued development.

Kay Brackett is the new owner of Taproom. She said that St. Andrews is a place hard not to love.

“Who doesn’t love St. Andrews?” Brackett said. “I mean, the feel and the vibe is just magical. It has everything anyone could want in a hometown.”

Locals say they expect business to continue to heat up as we approach the start of summer.

