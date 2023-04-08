Teen swimmer drowns in Gulf waters

Teen swimmer drowns in Gulf waters.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning of a 13-year-old tourist in the Gulf of Mexico Friday morning.

Deputies report they were called to 3690 Scenic Highway 98 around 11:30 for a distressed swimmer.

Officials said surfers had helped rescue several juveniles they spotted struggling in the water about 65 yards offshore, but one child could not be located.

The OCSO, including the Marine Unit, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Beach Safety, EMS, and Fire Departments searched for the missing swimmer. The Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife also assisted.

The teen was reportedly located deceased in the Gulf by the OCSO Marine Unit.

