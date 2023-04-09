Bear Creek Feline Center building new habitat for ‘Wildman’

By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bear Creek Feline Center INC. is asking for the community to help out their bobcat the Wildman.

The Wildman is the center’s first Bay County native bobcat. He was hit by a car off HWY-231 last May. Due to his injuries officials at Bear Creek said he is unable to return to the wild and now has a permanent home there.

However, since he did grow up in the wild he is very timid around people. So the center is working toward raising money for his new habitat.

Friday and Saturday the center hosted a ‘Bobcat Benefit Yard Sale’ to help buy the materials for Wildman’s new home.

“On the back corner of the project, we have a place already laid out back there. We have some of the materials with people donating materials and donating labor. Today we are selling various items from our gift shop and things that have been donated to us. We are selling those to put together a budget so we can go buy the things we don’t have,” Jim Broaddus, co-founder of the Bear Creek Feline Center said.

The Wildman isn’t the only cat at the center, there are several others and the facility offers tours if you are interested in visiting.

”We do give the tours on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. We keep them very small It is an educational tour. There is some limited legal and safe direct contact with cats like the African Servals. The Bobcats are not good ambassadors they are pretty wild. But we got some nice ones like the Servals,” Broaddus said.

Proceeds from the tours will go to help with things like Wildman’s new home or other things needed at the facility.

Broaddus tells NewsChannel 7 that they are also in need of volunteers and interns. To learn more about how you can get involved click here.

