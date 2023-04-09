Knight of Columbus host annual Easter Egg Hunt

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Knights of Columbus are at it again. Saturday afternoon the Catholic Brotherhood held its annual Easter Egg Hunt festivity.

The celebration took place at Our Lady of the Rosary located at 5622 Julie Dr in Panama City. It was open to the community and all churches of all denominations.

Council 3599 Grand Knight Andrew Howard says the help his brotherhood offers is for everyone.

“As the Knights, yes, we are a Catholic organization but our work for the community is not just the Catholic community,” Howard said. “It’s for the community of Panama City and everybody can come and enjoy this and the stuff we do and the charity we do helps the community as a whole, not just the parish.”

The fun was taken indoors due to the rain. Nonetheless, about 150 kids got to scoop up nearly 3000 eggs.

The Knights say the annual event has been going on for about 12 years.

