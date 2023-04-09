Local church hosts 5K for charity

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Members of a local church are putting on their running shoes for a good cause.

Calvary Panama City kicked off its Calvary For A Cause 5k Color Run Saturday morning. Nearly 240 runners including adults and children came out to support the Pregnancy Resource Center.

Pregnancy Resource Center Executive Director Pati Adams says she is grateful for the church’s support.

“It’s amazing what’s going on here. When they took off, I almost started crying because all these people just running for life, it’s just like really cool,” Adams said. “I’m just excited that the churches in this town are starting to step up to the plate to help us keep our doors open.”

Organizers say the event raises approximately $20,000.

