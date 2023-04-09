Pier Park Host Bunny Bonanza and Art Hop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It wouldn’t be Easter in Pier Park without decorations and an Easter egg hunt.

The second Bunny Bonanza happened on Saturday in front of the Grand Imax Theater in Pier Park. The event held two Easter egg hunts, pictures with the Easter bunny, A stilt walking balloon artist, and the chance to win a $1,000 gift certificate to use at Pier Park stores.

The Art Hop, an art activity, was something new added this year.

“The kids are having a blast,” said Leigh Alfriedson, a professional street artist. “I mean who doesn’t love chalk? I mean come on. The kids are immediately like can I do it? And I’m like, yep, pick up an egg. So as long as the egg is blank. Now what they are doing is making their own eggs because we’ve drawn so many eggs. Now they are doing little ones in between and I am so happy the event ended up here with no rain. It was supposed to pour all day. Chalk art is just a really cool way to bring a community together.”

Free movie popcorn and echo shopping bags were available for everyone who showed up. There was also a free painting class for parents and kids hosted by local artist.

