Pier Park Host Bunny Bonanza and Art Hop

It wouldn’t be Easter in Pier Park without decorations and an Easter egg hunt.
It wouldn’t be Easter in Pier Park without decorations and an Easter egg hunt.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It wouldn’t be Easter in Pier Park without decorations and an Easter egg hunt.

The second Bunny Bonanza happened on Saturday in front of the Grand Imax Theater in Pier Park. The event held two Easter egg hunts, pictures with the Easter bunny, A stilt walking balloon artist, and the chance to win a $1,000 gift certificate to use at Pier Park stores.

The Art Hop, an art activity, was something new added this year.

“The kids are having a blast,” said Leigh Alfriedson, a professional street artist. “I mean who doesn’t love chalk? I mean come on. The kids are immediately like can I do it? And I’m like, yep, pick up an egg. So as long as the egg is blank. Now what they are doing is making their own eggs because we’ve drawn so many eggs. Now they are doing little ones in between and I am so happy the event ended up here with no rain. It was supposed to pour all day. Chalk art is just a really cool way to bring a community together.”

Free movie popcorn and echo shopping bags were available for everyone who showed up. There was also a free painting class for parents and kids hosted by local artist.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millaway was arrested in Calhoun County on separate drug charges, and is on hold for Jackson...
Man arrested after stealing boat from home
Teen swimmer drowns in Gulf waters.
13-year-old Kentucky teen drowns in Gulf waters
A YouTuber was shot and injured at a mall while filming a video.
YouTuber shot while pranking man at mall
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Chloe Maddison Noble has been found.
Missing girl found in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Members of a local church are putting on their running shoes for a good cause.
Local church hosts 5K for charity
Kids enjoy fun, prizes and easter eggs at annual Knights of Columbus Easter Egg Hunt.
Knight of Columbus host annual Easter Egg Hunt
Calvary Panama City has kicks off Calvary For A Cause 5k Color Run to raise money for Pregnancy...
Local church hosts 5K for charity
Saturday Evening Forecast 4/8/23
Cooler but drier for Easter Sunday