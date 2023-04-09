Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook

A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, Mass. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were called to the site of the crash in Clarksburg just before 2 a.m. Authorities learned that the child was missing and searched the Hudson Brook. Police and Clarksburg firefighters pulled the child from the brook and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary police investigation concluded that the boy’s father, later identified as Darel A. Galorenzo, a 35-year-old man from Readsboro, Vermont, likely dropped him into the waterway as he was fled the crash scene on foot.

Galorenzo was found nearby, taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence. He was later charged also with manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child and negligent operating of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millaway was arrested in Calhoun County on separate drug charges, and is on hold for Jackson...
Man arrested after stealing boat from home
Teen swimmer drowns in Gulf waters.
13-year-old Kentucky teen drowns in Gulf waters
A YouTuber was shot and injured at a mall while filming a video.
YouTuber shot while pranking man at mall
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Chloe Maddison Noble has been found.
Missing girl found in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Backlash over Texas abortion pill ruling
Kids enjoy fun, prizes and easter eggs at annual Knights of Columbus Easter Egg Hunt.
Knight of Columbus host annual Easter Egg Hunt
Calvary Panama City has kicks off Calvary For A Cause 5k Color Run to raise money for Pregnancy...
Local church hosts 5K for charity
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
Shooting evacuates Delaware mall as police investigate