Two dead after fatal car crash in Bay County

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men are dead after being involved in a car crash late Saturday evening according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers reported the incident took place along U.S. 231 and Hightower Road at 11:11 p.m.

FHP officials said a 66-year-old man from Naples was in the first vehicle, and a 20-year-old man from Panama City was in the second vehicle.

Troopers report the first car was traveling south in the inside lane on U.S. 231. They said the second car was traveling north.

NewsChannel 7 was told the first driver was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Troopers said that caused the front end of his car to crash into the front end of the second car. They reported the second car flipped over upon impact and came to a complete stop in the northbound lanes of 231.

FHP reports both drivers did not survive their injuries from the crash.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millaway was arrested in Calhoun County on separate drug charges, and is on hold for Jackson...
Man arrested after stealing boat from home
Generic police lights
Three arrested after home-invasion robbery in PCB
Teen swimmer drowns in Gulf waters.
13-year-old Kentucky teen drowns in Gulf waters
Local gas stations running low ahead of the Easter holiday weekend
Local gas stations running low ahead of the Easter holiday weekend
St. Andrews took a hit after hurricane Michael but as the marina, parks and restaurants come...
Spotlight on St. Andrews’ booming business

Latest News

El Weirdo Taco Pub and other downtown businesses hosted an adult Easter egg hunt on Saturday.
Adult Easter Egg Hunt Hosted By Local Downtown Businesses
If you think Easter egg hunts are for kids, some local downtown businesses are going to make...
Adult Easter Egg Hunt Hosted By Local Downtown Businesses
It wouldn’t be Easter in Pier Park without decorations and an Easter egg hunt.
Pier Park Host Bunny Bonanza and Art Hop
It wouldn’t be Easter in Pier Park without decorations and an Easter egg hunt.
Bear Creek Feline Center building new habitat for ‘Wildman’