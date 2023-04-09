Two dead after fatal car crash in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men are dead after being involved in a car crash late Saturday evening according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers reported the incident took place along U.S. 231 and Hightower Road at 11:11 p.m.

FHP officials said a 66-year-old man from Naples was in the first vehicle, and a 20-year-old man from Panama City was in the second vehicle.

Troopers report the first car was traveling south in the inside lane on U.S. 231. They said the second car was traveling north.

NewsChannel 7 was told the first driver was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Troopers said that caused the front end of his car to crash into the front end of the second car. They reported the second car flipped over upon impact and came to a complete stop in the northbound lanes of 231.

FHP reports both drivers did not survive their injuries from the crash.

